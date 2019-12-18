Will announce 'civil disobedience' if NRC is brought: Moradabad MP ST Hassan

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 17 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) Member of Parliament ST Hassan on Tuesday said that he will announce 'civil disobedience' if the National Register for Citizens (NRC) is brought in the country.

"A law has been enacted in which the Constitution has shredded apart. In the last 70 years, an unconstitutional thing was done in which it is said that we will accept everyone besides Muslims. Had Muslims not sacrificed their lives for the country? I have said in Parliament that we have no objection if Muslims are included," Hassan told reporters here.

"After this, NRC will be brought and the CAA is setting the stage for that ... NRC will label Muslims as infiltrators and rest will get citizenship. Where will they go? After that, there will be rage from Kashmir to Kanyakumari ... If they bring the NRC, we will announce civil disobedience. No Muslim will register in that. If they want, they can throw out all," he said.

The Lok Sabha member from Moradabad also set a copy of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on fire as a mark of protest against the contentious law.

Hassan was also supposed to participate in a protest today against the amended Citizenship Act but the administration did not allow him.

Protests have erupted across the country after the Citizenship Amendment Bill became the Act, which seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

