Uttam Kumar Reddy
Uttam Kumar Reddy

Will approach HC then SC and also go on fast starting June 8: Congress' Uttam Kumar Reddy

ANI | Updated: Jun 07, 2019 00:17 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 7 (ANI): Soon after 12 Congress MLAs met Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy seeking merger of the group with the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the party will be heading to the High Court tomorrow and will also hold 36 hours long fast starting June 8. He said that if they do not get sufficient remedy, they will approach the Supreme Court.
While talking to ANI, Uttam Kumar Reddy said, "The Speaker has not withheld the dignity of his office. We tried to contact him by every means but he wasn't available for us. But in some secret place the Speaker took some representation from defected Congress MLAs against whom disqualification notices under anti-defection law are pending with him, and announced merger of Congress Legislature Party. Can anything be more disgraceful?"
He added, "We are going to Telangana High Court tomorrow and if we don't get sufficient remedy, we will go to the Supreme Court. We will also be filing cases in the Lokpal with evidence of MLAs benefiting out of changing parties. We are going on a 36 hour fast on June 8."
The 12 MLAs had met the Speaker at his residence and submitted a memorandum claiming that the decision to merge with the TRS was taken at a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP). However, Uttam Kumar Reddy rejected this.
Reddy said the defector MLAs cannot claim to have convened a Legislature Party meeting without his permission. "The Congress will fight it democratically, we are looking for the Assembly Speaker since morning, he is missing. You people help us in finding him," he said.
Meanwhile, another party MLA Pilot Rohithreddy from Thandur constituency has resigned from the party and was likely to join the TRS. He was suspended from TRS last year after which he joined the Congress. He won the election from Tandur.
Uttam Kumar Reddy, who was elected to Lok Sabha recently, has also resigned from Huzurnagar Assembly constituency. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 03:02 IST

Bihar BJP minister's brother thrashes chemist for 'not standing up'

Bettiah (Bihar) [India], June 07 (ANI): BJP national vice president and former Bihar minister Renu Devi's brother Pinu was seen thrashing a chemist at a medical shop in Bettiah for allegedly not standing up to show him respect.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 02:59 IST

3 Kottayam hospitals booked for 'denying' treatment to...

Kottayam (Kerala) [India], Jun 7 (ANI): The Kottayam Police has registered a case against three hospitals, including Kottayam Medical College and two other private hospitals after a woman claimed that her father died as he was denied treatment by the three hospitals.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 02:30 IST

100 hours on, IAF intensifies search for AN-32 amid adverse weather

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) has intensified and expanded search operations for the AN-32 aircraft which went missing on June 3, despite extreme weather and an unfavourable terrain posing a challenge.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 01:58 IST

Palaniswami clears air on reports of 'rift' in AIADMK-BJP alliance

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jun 7 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has refuted reports of an alleged rift between the ruling AIADMK and its ally BJP.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 01:00 IST

Ganga water to reach residents of Badarpur in a week's time: Kejriwal

Badarpur (New Delhi) [India], June 7 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on a padayatra in Badarpur Assembly constituency told residents of the area that they will start getting Ganga water within a week.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 01:00 IST

People should rise in protest against Cong govt: Pragya Thakur

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): Lashing out at the ruling Congress government in the state, Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur on Thursday said people should rise in protest against it.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 00:43 IST

DMK slams govt as Chennai braces for major water crisis

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 7 (ANI): DMK leader Annadurai Saravanan slammed the AIADMK government in the state for its inability to solve the impending water crisis in the city and the state.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 00:43 IST

Andhra politicians offer prayers at Tirumala temple

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): YSR Congress party MP M Srinivasulu Reddy, MLA R Pratap Kumar Reddy, former TDP leader and ex-minister Motkupalli Narsimhulu all offered prayers at the Lord Balaji temple.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 00:29 IST

Shivamogga: Planting trees amid water crisis is 'illogical',...

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], June 7 (ANI): Amidst prevailing water crisis in Shivamogga district, environmentalists in the area termed the district forest administration's action of planting one lakh saplings on the occasion of World Environment day 'illogical' as the monsoon is delayed in the stat

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 00:13 IST

12 Cong MLAs meet Telangana Speaker to join TRS

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 7 (ANI): In another blow for Congress in Telangana, 12 of its MLAs on Thursday met Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and sought merger of the group with the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 00:13 IST

Andhra CM appeals to officials to help in cleaning mechanism in...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday appealed to irrigation officials to help the new government in cleaning mechanism in irrigation projects.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 23:55 IST

TMC worker Nirmal Kundu's murder case handed over to CID: Mamata Banerjee

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], June 6 (ANI): Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the investigation into the murder case of TMC worker Nirmal Kundu has been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department.

Read More
iocl