BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi. Photo/ANI
BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi. Photo/ANI

Will be challenge to follow Jaitley's ideals, diligence: Murli Manohar Joshi

ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 18:51 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Expressing condolences at the death of former finance minister Arun Jaitley, senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi on Saturday said that it will be a challenge for everyone to follow the ideals and diligence of the party stalwart.
"I have known him for the last 40 years, from the days he used to be a student leader in Delhi University and later he became a DUSU president. At that time, everyone got to know about his qualities... It is a challenge for everyone to follow Jaitley's ideals and diligence. It is not possible for everyone. My condolences are with his family and may God give him strength about this. May his soul rest in peace!" he told ANI.
"During the emergency, he also coordinated the movement in his area. After BJP's advent, we saw him as an emerging youth leader in the party. He was given key responsibilities of the party. He was a cabinet minister during Vajpayee government where he demonstrated skills to manage his department," the BJP leader said.
Joshi said that the former finance minister played a substantial role in making government policies. "He gained everyone's trust. Even in Opposition, he was known as a popular and experienced leader. His death is an irreparable loss to the country," he said.
He said that Jaitley devoted his life for public work and never cared about his health.
"Had he paid attention to his health, he would be with us today. But he was so dedicated to the work that he never cared about his health," Joshi said.
Jaitley passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi earlier today. He was 66.
Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre. (ANI)

