West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaking to media in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Will be in Delhi to discuss funds pending for West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 15:55 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday confirmed that she will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital and discuss various issues of funds related to her state.
"Because capital is Delhi, Parliament is in Delhi, President and Prime Minister are in Delhi, so this time I am going because few funds are pending for my state," she told reporters at the airport here before leaving for New Delhi.
She said she would also raise issues related to bank, Railways and BSNL and other problems related to her state.
On being asked about reports of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah's detention under the provisions of the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), Mamata said" I read it in newspaper let me find out some more details."
Mamata had earlier in the day greeted Prime Minister Modi on the occasion of his 69th birthday. (ANI)

