'Will BJP take Mehbooba Mufti to Ayodhya?': Sanjay Raut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): After Bharatiya Janata Party asked Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to take Rahul Gandhi to Ayodhya with him, Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut counter questioned the party, asking will BJP leaders take former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti with them on their visit to Ayodhya?

Earlier in the day, the Shiv Sena leader confirmed that Uddhav Thackeray will be visiting Ayodhya on March 7 this year.

Shiv Sena had earlier announced that Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya to pay homage to Lord Ram on the completion of 100 days of Maha Vikas Aghadi (Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP) government.

"On the completion of 100 days of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya to pay homage to Lord Ram", said Shiv Sena Spokesperson Sanjay Raut on January 22.

He also said that Ministers of alliance partners (Congress, NCP) can also accompany the Chief Minister.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government was formed in November last year after the BJP failed to prove his majority in the State assembly. (ANI)