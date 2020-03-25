Will celebrate Gudi Padwa after winning over coronavirus war: Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai (Maharsahtra) [India], Mar 25 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday extended good wishes to people on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and said the state will celebrate the festival after winning over the coronavirus war.

Observed on the first day of the Chaitra month, Gudi Padwa is a festival celebrated in Maharashtra and it marks the reaping of Rabi crops.

"It is Gudi Padwa today. I wish all of you on Gudi Padwa. It is a war like situation for each of us. I am calling coronavirus a war as we are not aware of the enemy. We do not even know from where the enemy will attack us," said Thackeray while addressing a press conference here.

"We will celebrate Gudi Padwa once we tackle this crisis," he said.

Stressing on the essential needs of people during the phase of 21-day lockdown in the country, he said there is no need to panic as all essential goods are available in the market.

"We have sufficient stock of essential commodities like vegetables, rice and other items of daily use, so there is no need to worry. All shops selling essential goods are open too," he said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday confirmed 539 positive cases of coronavirus in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. (ANI)

