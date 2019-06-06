Will complain to MP Guv about VIP treatment to Kamal Nath's relatives: BJP's Rahul Kothari

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rahul Kothari on Thursday said that his party will complain to Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel regarding VIP treatment provided to state Chief Minister Kamal Nath's relatives.

According to reports, Kamal Nath's nephew was escorted as part of a convoy, including an ambulance and police officers, for his visit to Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain.

When asked about the same, Kothari told ANI here, "Patients are not provided ambulance on time, but when Chief Minister's nephew goes to a temple, he is provided all facilities. We will complain about this to the Governor. The money for all this should be deducted from Kamal Nath's salary."

BJP leader Alok Sanjar said, "This facility is provided to the Chief Minister for his own security. It is questionable why his relatives are being provided with such facilities. This is against the law. It is wrong." (ANI)

