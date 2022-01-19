Will contest elections after taking permission from people of Azamgarh: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 19 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that he will contest elections after taking permission from Azamgarh residents.

Yadav is currently an MP from Azamgarh.

Addressing a press conference today, Yadav said, "I will contest elections after taking permission from the people of Azamgarh."

This statement comes ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)