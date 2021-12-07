Will cooperate with Govt to identify farmers who lost lives during agitation: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday alleged that the central government has not yet given any data on the exact number of farmers who had died in the year-long agitation against the three farm laws and offered to cooperate with the Centre to identify the farmers who lost their lives.

Speaking to ANI here in the national capital, Chowdhury said, "The government has been denying to produce the exact number of deaths of our farmers while protesting at the Delhi borders for 1 year. We have at my disposal a list of more than 400 farmers who died during the protest."

Chowdhury further added that he will cooperate with the government if it wants to identify the farmers who lost their lives during the protest.

"We have staged a walkout from the Parliament today as a protest against the government's apathy and indifference against the farmers," added Chowdhury.

Earlier in day, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha alleged that about 700 farmers died during the farmers' movement but the government does not have that data and demanded the Centre to give compensation to the families of the farmers who lost their lives in the farmers' agitation.

Meanwhile, the farmers' protests will continue till a formal response from the Central government on different issues of farmers is obtained, announced an official statement from Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Saturday.

A meeting was held on Saturday during which the future course of the farmers' agitation based on pending demands of farmers was discussed. These demands include a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) and rehabilitation for kin of the farmers who died during the agitation, among others.

The next meeting of SKM will be held today. (ANI)