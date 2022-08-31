Will decide on legislations only on Constitutional merit: Kerala Governor

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 30 (ANI): Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Tuesday said his decisions on key legislations will be based purely on constitutional merit and not dictated by any pressure.

Speaking to mediapersons, Governor Khan said, "Whatever decision I take shall be dictated by the requirements, rather the obligations, which I have on me and that is to decide every issue on the basis of Constitutionality, law and its spirit."



The Governor reiterated that the decisions taken by him would be solely based on merit.

"The Left are free to say anything, but one thing is certain I cannot be pressured. They can make statements and arrest people who wear a black shirt, but not take action when there is an assault on Governor. In fact, that is the beginning of the collapse of the constitutional machinery. But I did not pursue it because the attack was on me. Even if I am upset with somebody, I shall not allow my bias or prejudice to affect my decisions. Decisions will be taken purely on merit," he stated.

Eralier on Monday, Governor Khan hit out at the Pinarayi Vijayan government once again for inaction over the 2019 attack on him, terming it as the beginning of "collapse of the Constitutional machinery". (ANI)

