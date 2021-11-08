Will definitely win West Bengal one day, BJP workers should be ready for whatever sacrifice it takes: JP Nadda

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): In his speech at the Bharatiya Janata Party's national executive meeting on Sunday, the party's national president JP Nadda said that a day will come when the BJP will 'definitely' win the state of West Bengal and the party workers should be ready for whatever sacrifice has to be made to achieve that, informed BJP leader Dilip Saikia.

As per BJP leader Dilip Saikia, Nadda said, "One day BJP will definitely come to Bengal and for that the worker should be ready for whatever sacrifice the worker has to make. He said that the workers should be ready for any situation, we have to expand the party in Bengal and South, the party should be ready for that."

"JP Nadda condemned the way atrocities were conducted after the assembly elections in West Bengal and said We believe in democracy and we will definitely show victory in West Bengal one day," said Saikia.

With many leaders who played a crucial part in the recently concluded Assembly polls in West Bengal, Swapan Das Gupta, Anupam Hazra, Kailash Vijayvargiya present in the audience, the BJP President assured that the BJP will write a new story in West Bengal.

"I want to assure the people of West Bengal that we will be with you and we will chart a new story in the state," said Nadda.

Nadda delivered the inaugural speech at the BJP's National Executive meeting that was held today at the NDMC Convention Centre of New Delhi.

While Nadda gave the opening speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the concluding speech.

Various senior party leaders were present in the meeting where a discussion was held regarding election strategy in seven states that will go to Assembly polls next year.

The seven states slated to go to Assembly elections in the year 2022 are Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. (ANI)