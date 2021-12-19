Will ensure Chandigarh becomes Asia's most beautiful city: Arvind Kejriwal appeals to voters to help AAP win municipal polls

Chandigarh [India], December 19 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to people to vote the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to power stating that if it wins the city's municipal corporation elections it will turn the city into the most beautiful city in Asia again.

"I don't know politics, but I do know how to work. You all gave 13 years to BJP and 12 years to Congress, give us five years too," Kejriwal said while addressing a rally here ahead of the municipal corporation elections in December 24.

"Both Congress and BJP have ruined Chandigarh. Chandigarh Municipal Corporation was formed in 1996. It was controlled by BJP for 13 years and by Congress for 12 years. At one point, Chandigarh used to be the most beautiful place in Asia and at the top spot with regards to cleanliness. Now it is at number 66.

"Elections are on December 24, you all can change this. When we come to power, these garbage mountains at places like Daddu Majra Colony will be removed. We will make sure that Chandigarh becomes the most beautiful city in Asia yet again," said Kejriwal

He also assured that on coming to power, his party will eradicate corruption from the system in the city and the municipality officials will go to residents of the citizens to provide them with government services.



"Now we do not need government offices in Delhi, government offices in Delhi are slowly being shut down. We will also stop the theft of money which was done by BJP and Congress and expenditure will be done on public," he added.

Free electricity and water will be provided to the people in Chandigarh, promised Kejriwal.

Kejriwal assured that on coming to power, all the works in housing societies like maintenance and development work, road construction, cleanliness will be carried out by the municipality. "For the purpose of woman security, CCTV cameras and streetlights will be installed all across the city. In Delhi, we have CCTV cameras twice as much as big cities like New York and London," he added.

He urged the youth living in the city to join the party, asserting its status as a 'party of the youth'.

The counting of votes will take place on December 27. (ANI)

