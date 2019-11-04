Will file defamation case if state Congress chief does not apologise: UP Minister

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Power Minister Shrikant Sharma on Monday said he will file a criminal defamation case against state Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu if he doesn't file an apology soon for the allegations made against him related to EPF investments of state government employees in scam-hit DHFL.

"If Ajay Kumar Lallu doesn't file an apology soon, I will file a criminal defamation case against him. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had levelled many baseless allegations against our leaders for which he is facing litigation matters in the courts. In the DHFL scam, no guilty person will be spared. CBI inquiry into the matter will reveal the truth. Rahul Gandhi's friend (former chief minister) Akhilesh Yadav did this scam," Sharma said.

Lallu had alleged that BJP government was involved in investing over Rs 2,600 crore of provident fund of state government employees in DHFL company.

"The company representatives visited the Power Minister Shrikant Sharma. The BJP government, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Sharma are involved in this matter. Sharma should be dismissed as soon as possible," Lallu had said.

Two officers have been arrested in a case related to the alleged investment of Uttar Pradesh power employees' provident fund money in scam-hit Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL).

Praveen Kumar Gupta, who was the secretary of the Uttar Pradesh State Power Employees Trust and the Provident Fund Trust of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation in 2016, and the then Director, Finance, Sudhanshu Dwivedi were arrested after an FIR was lodged against them at the Hazratganj police station here.

The FIR was registered against the officers on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday.

According to available records, Rs 2,631.20 crore of employees' GPF was invested in DHFL out of which Rs 1185.5 crore has been returned by the finance company. A total of Rs 1491.50 crore of CPF was invested in the company out of which Rs 669.30 crore has been received by the trust. DHFL is yet to return Rs 2267.9 crore (principal amount) of GPF and CPF to the trust, the statement said. (ANI)

