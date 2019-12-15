Will file writ petition in SC challenging citizenship legislation: Assam Cong chief Ripun Bora

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Dec 15 (ANI): Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Ripun Bora on Sunday said that his party would file a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Speaking to ANI, Bora said: "We will file a writ petition in the Supreme Court, challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act tomorrow."

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed by both the Houses of Parliament earlier this week and became an Act with President Ram Nath Kovind giving his assent to it on November 12. (ANI)

