Will he be terminated or promoted as block president? BJP MLA asks after Congress leader's son arrested in Karnataka by NIA

Udupi (Karnataka)[India], January 7 (ANI): Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MLA Raghupathi Bhat on Saturday targeted the Congress asking whether it will terminate Thajuddin Sheikh from the party after his son was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with Shivamogga ISIS Conspiracy Case.

The BJP MLA noted that Thajuddin, father of the arrested Reshaan Sheikh, is an active worker of Congress and is close to Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D K Shivakumar.

"Reshaan Sheikh's father, Thajuddin Sheikh is an active worker of Congress. He's close to Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar," said Raghupathi Bhat.

"Congress should make their stand clear on whether they will terminate him from the party or promote him as Block president," he added.

NIA on Thursday conducted searches at six locations in Karnataka and arrested two accused in connection with Shivamogga ISIS Conspiracy Case.



The accused arrested were identified as Reshaan Thajuddin Sheikh resident of Karnataka's Udupi District and Huzair Farhan Baig resident of Shivamogga District.

"NIA conducted searches in the premises of arrested accused persons and the suspects and many incriminating documents and digital devices were seized from the houses of accused," officials said.

The case relates to a conspiracy hatched by the accused to further the terror activities of the Islamic State (IS), a banned terrorist organization, and to endanger the unity, security and sovereignty of the country.

The two arrested accused, received funds from their ISIS handler through Crypto-wallets for furthering the terrorist activities of the Islamic State, according to NIA.

"As part of their larger violent and disruptions designs, they also indulged in arson and targeting of vehicles and other establishments, such as liquor shops, godowns and transformers," said the NIA. (ANI)

