Will implement NRC on national level, says Mukul Roy

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be implemented at national level across India, said senior BJP leader Mukul Roy on Thursday.

"It is BJP's stand that NRC exercise should be conducted across the nation. It will be implemented at the national level," Roy told ANI here.

His comments are in line with Home Minister Amit Shah's assertions who have also endorsed the idea of implementing the NRC across the country.

On Wednesday, Shah had said that there was no country in the world where anyone can go and settle without proper process or necessary documents.

"To have a national register of citizens are the need of the time, not only in Assam but NRC should be implemented throughout India," Shah said.

Mukul Roy, who hails from West Bengal, said the BJP is committed to reintroduce the Citizen Amendment Bill (CAB) in the parliament and get it passed to ensure that all Hindu migrants from Bangladesh can stay in India.

Roy also stated that people who are legal residents of India should not panic about the NRC implementation as there are courts and tribunals where those who have been erroneously left out from the list can file an appeal.

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta had also supported the demand for implementing countrywide NRC and said that it should not be done before enacting a new Citizenship Act as the present one has 'several lacunae.'

"There is a need for a codified citizenship list in India, but what is very important is that the NRC must follow the changes in the citizenship Act that the government is thinking. It cannot happen before that. There is a lot of lacunae in the Citizenship Act and the Parliament must immediately enact a new Citizenship Act," Dasgupta told ANI.

Earlier, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has also demanded that the NRC should be conducted in their respective states. (ANI)

