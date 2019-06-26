Will India continue importing oil from Iran: Tewari in LS

New Delhi [India], Jun 26 (ANI): Congress leader Manish Tewari on Wednesday asked the government if India will continue to import oil from Iran despite the withdrawal of waiver by the United States or has it made alternative arrangements so that there is no increase in the prices of petroleum products.

Raising the matter during the zero hour in Lok Sabha, he said the waiver granted by the US on import of oil from Iran ended on May 2 this year.

"Will the government import oil from Iran or what arrangements have been made so that prices of kerosene and gas do not rise," he asked.

The US had, earlier this year, decided not to renew exemptions to India and some other countries from its sanctions for importing oil from Iran. (ANI)

