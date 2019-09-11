Will look into NHRC notice on hospital: Odisha Health Minister

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Odisha Health Minister Naba Kisore Das on Wednesday said the state government will look into the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) notice urging action against Apollo Hospital for allegedly violating Human Organs and Tissues Act.

"NHRC has ordered regarding the action against Apollo Hospital and the government will look into it as per law is concerned. Also, the action will be taken against anybody who has violated the rules," said Das.

The NHRC notice reportedly came in connection with the violation of provisions of Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act in the hospital.

As per reports, the matter is about a kidney transplant surgery conducted in the hospital in 2013. It is now alleged that the kidney of a man named Anil Kumar Swamy was taken out through deception during the surgery. (ANI)

