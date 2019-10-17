Will make J-K 'developed state' in 5-7 years: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday reiterated the Centre's commitment to making Jammu and Kashmir into a " developed state" in the next five to seven years and stated that special status for the region had been hindering the development of the region.

"Jana Sangh leader Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee sacrificed for the integrity of India. He said that two legislations, two heads and two marks will not be allowed in India. The development of Jammu and Kashmir was stalled due to Section 370. After abolishing Section 370, we will now make Jammu and Kashmir a developed state in five to seven years," Singh said in a Twitter post in written Hindi.

The government had abrogated Article 370, and given the region into two Union Territories in early August.

During a debate in Parliament on a bill to make changes in the status of J-K, Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the status of Jammu and Kashmir would be restored once normalcy returned in the region.

Several BJP leaders including Union ministers have on many occasions blamed Article 370 as a barrier in the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

Home Minister Amit Shah earlier this month said the provision was a barrier in the development of Jammu & Kashmir and for the unity of this country. (ANI)