Will meet authorities to rename DU as 'Veer Savarkar Vishwavidayalya': Hindu Maha Sabha leader

New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Swami Chakrapani of Hindu Maha Sabha on Friday said that he will meet with the authorities concerned to rename Delhi University as 'Veer Savarkar Vishwavidayalya'.

Speaking to ANI, Chakrapani said, "We will meet with authorities of the government and put forth the issue of renaming Delhi University as 'Veer Savarkar Vishwavidayalya'".

On being asked about Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray's recent statement that people who do not believe in the ideology of Veer Savarkar should be publically beaten up, Chakrapani said, "Yes, they should be punished and should also be sent to jail for disrespecting Savarkar who fought for the independence of the country."

"How can anybody comment and disrespect Veer Savarkar, who has struggled so much for our motherland. Those who disrespect Savarkar have committed a huge crime," he added.

At a press conference earlier today in Mumbai, Uddhav Thackeray had said, "People who do not believe in Veer Savarkar should be beaten in public because they won't realise the struggle and importance of Veer Savarkar in India's independence. Even Rahul Gandhi has insulted Veer Savarkar in the past." (ANI)

