Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien. File photo/ANI
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien. File photo/ANI

Will meet CBI after Parliament session is over on Aug 7: TMC MP Derek O'Brien

ANI | Updated: Jul 27, 2019 17:41 IST

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien on Saturday said he was ready to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the ongoing session of the Parliament in connection with the probe on the funding of party's mouthpiece 'Jago Bangla.'
"Since February, I have not received any intimation from CBI. Now, during this Parliament session, I was served a notice asking me to appear before CBI on August 1. I have sent them a letter stating that I would meet after this Parliament session is over on August 7," Derek's statement read.
Earlier also, the agency had issued summons to Derek in connection with the investigations in one of the chit fund cases, funds from which were allegedly used to expand 'Jago Bangla.'
In the statement released by the TMC MP he said that the probe agency had earlier too summoned him while the Parliament session was underway in February.
"Earlier, in February, when Parliament was in session, a notice was sent. I immediately wrote to CBI stating that since Parliament was in session, I would appear on a date after the session was concluded. However, a day before I was supposed to meet CBI, they called and informed me that I am not required to meet them. I also sent them a letter reconfirming the same," the statement added.
Derek added that it was well within the probe agency's rights to examine a person and he was ready to do so but he was definitely not "intimidated" by the repeated notice, "Under Sec 161, CBI ("... may examine orally any person..."). I will comply. Let me also add, I will not be intimidated. In February, I had agreed to appear before CBI, after the session of Parliament, but the CBI chose not to call me. This time too, I am ready to meet them." (ANI)

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 18:38 IST

Veteran Congress leader Mohsina Kidwai condemns Azam Khan's...

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Veteran Congress leader Mohsina Kidwai has condemned Azam Khan's "sexist remark" against BJP lawmaker Rama Devi in the Lok Sabha and said there is nothing wrong in apologising for one's mistake.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 18:37 IST

From Silicon Valley to Gujarat: Couple contribute to...

Nadiad (Gujarat) [India], July 27 (ANI): Leaving their plush jobs in Silicon Valley, a couple is now running an organic farm here to fulfil their dream of contributing to environmental conservation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 18:35 IST

Centre's move to deploy additional forces creates '"fear...

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 27 (ANI): Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said the Centre's move to deploy additional forces in Jammu and Kashmir have created "doubts" and "fear psychosis" among the people.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 18:33 IST

Thane: Streets flooded in many areas due to heavy rainfall

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): Waterlogged streets disrupted normal life as many areas were flooded due heavy rainfall in Thane district on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 18:29 IST

Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rains cause water-logging, throw life...

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): Several areas across Shimla, Himachal Pradesh remained waterlogged on Thursday, causing hardships to commuters and locals, after rains lashed different parts of the city.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 18:24 IST

900 passengers including 9 pregnant women safely evacuated: NDRF

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): As many as 900 passengers including 9 pregnant women who were stranded on board Mahalaxmi Express between Vagani and Badlapur have been evacuated safely, said Director General of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) SN Pradhan here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 18:05 IST

Uttar Pradesh: Wearing 16 kg of gold, 'Golden Baba' attends 26th...

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): Popularly known as 'Golden Baba', Sudhir Makkar participated in the 26th Kanwar Yatra this year in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, wearing 16 kg of gold. He has reduced four kgs of gold this year due to his poor health issues.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 17:54 IST

Maharashtra: Western Naval Command deploys 8 flood rescue teams...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): In the wake of floods caused by incessant rains in Mumbai and adjoining areas and the request received by the Central Railways on Saturday, the Western Naval Command of Indian Navy deployed eight flood rescue teams for the relief efforts in the region.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 17:52 IST

Train services to be affected in Ratnagiri region today due to...

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): The train services between Kolad and Mangaon Section will be affected on Saturday due to waterlogged railway tracks triggered by a heavy downpour.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 17:50 IST

Opt for professional, skill-based education to grab employment...

Panaji (Goa) [India] July 27 (ANI): Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday asked the students here to use their creative minds for a brighter future.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 17:43 IST

Delhi: HP Guv Kalraj Mishra meets President Kovind, PM Modi

New Delhi [India] July 27 (ANI): Kalraj Mishra, Governor of Himachal Pradesh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 17:40 IST

UP Police officers flaunting guns in video goes viral,...

Basti (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): A video of Uttar Pradesh inspector from Basti district has gone viral on the Internet where the inspector is seen wielding gun along with other police officers in civil dresses. Police are further investigating the matter.

Read More
iocl