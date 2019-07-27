Will meet CBI after Parliament session is over on Aug 7: TMC MP Derek O'Brien

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien on Saturday said he was ready to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the ongoing session of the Parliament in connection with the probe on the funding of party's mouthpiece 'Jago Bangla.'

"Since February, I have not received any intimation from CBI. Now, during this Parliament session, I was served a notice asking me to appear before CBI on August 1. I have sent them a letter stating that I would meet after this Parliament session is over on August 7," Derek's statement read.

Earlier also, the agency had issued summons to Derek in connection with the investigations in one of the chit fund cases, funds from which were allegedly used to expand 'Jago Bangla.'

In the statement released by the TMC MP he said that the probe agency had earlier too summoned him while the Parliament session was underway in February.

"Earlier, in February, when Parliament was in session, a notice was sent. I immediately wrote to CBI stating that since Parliament was in session, I would appear on a date after the session was concluded. However, a day before I was supposed to meet CBI, they called and informed me that I am not required to meet them. I also sent them a letter reconfirming the same," the statement added.

Derek added that it was well within the probe agency's rights to examine a person and he was ready to do so but he was definitely not "intimidated" by the repeated notice, "Under Sec 161, CBI ("... may examine orally any person..."). I will comply. Let me also add, I will not be intimidated. In February, I had agreed to appear before CBI, after the session of Parliament, but the CBI chose not to call me. This time too, I am ready to meet them." (ANI)

