Will move resolution requesting President to recall Kerala Guv, says Ramesh Chennithala

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly, Ramesh Chennithala, has sought Speaker's permission for introducing a resolution requesting the President to recall Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

This came amid an uproar over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state.

"I will bring a resolution in the assembly requesting President Ramnath Kovind to recall Arif Mohammed Khan. The Governor has violated all democratic norms, insulted the legislature and openly questioned the dignity of the assembly. I gave notice to the Speaker seeking permission to introduce the resolution under Rule 130 of the Constitution," said Ramesh Chennithala at a press conference here on Saturday.

"The Kerala Legislative Assembly unanimously appealed to the Union Government on 31.12.2019 to take action to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 passed by Parliament. Even the BJP member of the House did not vote against it," said the Congress leader.

On questions about the reports of the Kerala government moving a resolution in the state Assembly to recall the Governor, he said, "They are most welcome. We are a thriving democracy and everyone has the right to their own opinion and I believe there is nothing more to be said in the matter."

A controversy erupted after Khan said that the state government's decision to move the Supreme Court against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was "illegal" as it did not have his approval.

After a resolution was passed in the State Assembly seeking withdrawal of the CAA, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led government has approached the apex court against the law. (ANI)

