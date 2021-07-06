Will move to court, says Chirag Paswan if Pashupati Paras inducted into Union Cabinet through LJP quota

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 6 (ANI): Ahead of the much-anticipated Union Cabinet reshuffle that is scheduled to take place on July 8, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan on Tuesday said that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi led-NDA government induct Pashupati Kumar Paras as Union Minister on the party quota then he will move to the court.

He further added, "Pashupati Kumar Paras could not be appointed as Cabinet minister from the LJP quota since he is no longer a part of the party."

"Making him (Pashupati Paras) a Union Minister on LJP quota isn't possible as the party's executive board expelled him. I informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi through letter. If he's appointed minister as MP of my party I'll go to court, " he said while reacting to the cabinet reshuffle that is bound to happen on July 8.

"If he's appointed minister as independent MP or from JDU then there is no problem," he added.

Chirag Paswan further pointed out that the Janata Dal (United) will split as soon as the cabinet expansion takes place.

"Mark my words, the countdown of this government has begun. JDU politicians should pray that the Cabinet expansion does not take place otherwise the first breakdown will occur in JDU," he said.

Chirag said, "Paras could be given as an Independent charge but anything more than that would be objectionable, the same concern was also shared with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

He also mentioned that he had written a letter to the Election Commission and also to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the same issue.

Chirag had written to PM that he expected the BJP to intervene and sort out the turf war with his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras to retain control of the LJP.

Chirag Paswan had written to the Election Commission seeking rights on the party symbol. This comes after the LJP faction led by Pashupati Kumar Paras dissolved the national, state executives and committees of different cells.

Chirag also hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for denying that he had a role in the engineering split of the LJP.

When asked about Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal invitation to join, he said,"We welcome Tejashwi Yadav's invitation to work together but this is not the correct timing, as elections will come closer will surely discuss the invite."

On the issue that police baton-charged State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) candidates, Chirag condemned the action of police and said "what kind of a nation do we have, where students often get lathi-charged while asking for results" adding to this he said people sending their kids for studies to neighbouring states is not a problem but them not returning for a livelihood to their own state is definitely one. " (ANI)