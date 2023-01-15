Will not allow Haryana minister Sandeep Singh to hoist tricolour on Republic Day: Khap Mahapanchayat

Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], January 15 (ANI): The Sarva Khap Mahapanchayat on Sunday said that they would not let Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh who has been booked for sexual harassment of a junior coach hoist flag on Republic day anywhere in the state.

The Khap has also said that they would meet Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and state Governor Bandaru Dattatreya so that the "victim" would get justice.

"We will not let state minister Sandeep Singh (accused of sexual assault) hoist flag on Republic day anywhere in Haryana. We'll also meet Governor and Vice President so that our daughter (victim of alleged sexual assault) gets justice," Dhankar Khap Pradhan Yudhveer Dhankar said while talking to ANI.

He further demanded Singh's arrest and his removal from the cabinet.

"Our demand is that a fair probe should be conducted in the (sexual assault) case related to state minister Sandeep Singh and he should be ousted from the cabinet and arrested," Yudhveer said.

The Sarva Khap Mahapanchayat gave the decision under Dhankar -12 Khap (a caste council of 12 villages) at Davla village in the Jhajjar district.

The Khap gave an ultimatum to the state government asking it to sack the minister from the Cabinet by January 23.

On Sunday, Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh, who has been booked for sexual harassment, was questioned by the police, sources said.

The Chandigarh police registered an FIR against Sandeep Singh under sections 354, 354A, 354B, 342, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and initiated the investigation.

According to sources, Singh was sent a 41A notice by the police to cooperate with the investigation. (ANI)