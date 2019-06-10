Bihar CM Nitish Kumar speaking at a press conference in Patna on Monday. Photo/ANI
Will not compromise with principles, alliance with BJP to continue: Nitish Kumar

ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2019 13:56 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 10 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that Janata Dal (United) (JDU) will never compromise on its principles and asserted that there was no bad blood with BJP over his party not joining the governernment at the Centre.
"We will never compromise with our core values and principles, during or before elections. Our focus is on developing Bihar. We are focused on helping the nation through developing our state. After elections the pace of work will increase as many leaders who were engaged in campaigning during elections will resume work," Kumar said at a press conference here.
On being asked about the status of the coalition with BJP, Kumar said though JDU was not in the government in the Centre. Yet there was no bad blood between the two partners and the support for the state will continue unhindered.
"Bihar's interests will be protected. We have already talked about this. Our not getting a seat (at the Centre) will not hamper the process to bring the state out of backwardness. We have already finalized many projects for the state with BJP. The NITI Aayog meeting will be held in a few days where we will further put forth our demands for the benefit of the state," he said.
He also added that party would like to see Bihar being given the 'special status' and will push forth the demand in the future too.
Earlier, amidst controversy over JDU not joining the BJP led NDA government at the Centre, the party on Sunday made it clear that it would remain a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). (ANI)

