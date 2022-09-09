Will not happen even in dreams: Union Minister dismisses Mamata's 'Khela Hobe in 2024' call against BJP

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her "Khela Hobe in 2024" remark, Union Minister Shantanu Thakur on Thursday said that removing the BJP from power will "not happen even in dreams".

Earlier in the day, Banerjee said that TMC and other Opposition parties will come together ahead of the 2024 general elections to remove the Modi government from power at the Centre and there will be "Khela Hobe", a slogan that she had given ahead of the Assembly elections in West Bengal in 2021. "There is no need for the BJP government", she said.

Speaking to ANI, Thakur said, "Removing the BJP party in 2024, will not happen even in the dream."

"She should not talk like this, because every politician is a public representative who goes to the Parliament or Assembly after winning and that should be respected, but she takes it as a game," he added.

The Minister also hit out at the West Bengal CM over her remarks against the action on arrested TMC president of the Birbhum district Anubrata Mondal, and said that the CBI and ED are independent agencies and the BJP has no personal relation with them.



Banerjee had said, "Birbhum doesn't know how to lose, and we will all prove it together. You all will have to be ready to bring him back with respect when he comes back".

Responding to the statement, the Minister said, "She was talking about Anubrat Mandal. CBI and ED are independent agencies, and BJP has no personal relation with them. Should the government not prevent the corruptions which is going on in the state?"

He accused Banerjee of trying to further her political agenda.

"The autonomous bodies of the states are working properly in the corruption cases of the state. Where is there any relation with the central government? There are cattle smuggling and coal smuggling in the state," he said.



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday lambasted the BJP-led Centre for not inviting her to meet visiting Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Addressing her party members at Netaji Indoor Stadium here, Banerjee said, "This is the first time the Prime Minister of Bangladesh came to India and did not come to Bengal despite her desire to meet me."

"I do not know why they (BJP) are so angry. They also did not let me go to many places including Chicago and China to attend events. While BJP attends invitations globally, they stop us from attending the same. We ask: How long will you continue your autocracy?" Mamata added. (ANI)