Congress leader Husain Dalwai speaks to ANI in Mumbai [Photo/ANI]
Congress leader Husain Dalwai speaks to ANI in Mumbai [Photo/ANI]

Will not let BJP form govt in Maharashtra: Congress

ANI | Updated: Nov 08, 2019 10:35 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Congress leader Husain Dalwai on Friday said that his party will not allow the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form the government in Maharashtra.
The leader also exuded confidence that the party MLAs will follow the party high command's direction.
"All Congress MLAs are together. No MLA will break away from the party. MLAs will follow what party high command. We'll not allow BJP to form the government in the state. National Congress Party">National Congress Party (NCP) is our ally, they are with us. People have voted for us to save Maharashtra," he said while speaking to ANI in Mumbai.
Hussain Dalwai said, "I am fully sure that BJP will not be able to poach our MLAs.Some Congress leaders who defected before elections are planning to return."
Yesterday, he also hinted at forming an alliance with Shiv Sena saying that the two parties can have a discussion over having the next chief minister from Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.
The Congress leader also added that whatever decision the party will take, it will be taken along with NCP.
"We can have a discussion over this. We have said that we don't want the Chief Minister to be from the BJP. Congress and NCP do not want BJP chief minister. We don't think that it is a good thing," the Congress leader had stated.
As the deadline -- November 9 -- for government formation in Maharashtra is fast approaching, the Shiv Sena is not ready to settle for anything less than equal share in Cabinet portfolios and the chief minster's post for 2.5 years.
The BJP has emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats in the recently held Assembly polls. The Shiv Sena got 56 seats in 288-member Vidhan Sabha. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 10:36 IST

CRPF jawan injured in accidental firing succumbs to injuries

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, who was wounded in accidental firing, succumbed to his injuries on Friday, said Inspector General (IG) of Bastar division P Sundarraj.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 10:33 IST

Maharashtra: Two policemen felicitated for saving life of...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): City collector Shivaji Jondhale felicitated two policemen for saving the life of a polling station incharge, who suffered cardiac arrest on October 21.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 10:30 IST

BJP has no objection to eggs in mid-day meals in Maharashtra,...

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Minister Imarti Devi on Friday said that BJP opposes eggs being provided in mid-day meals in Madhya Pradesh, while it has no such objections in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 10:24 IST

Gulaba: Team Raptors rescues 48 students from Assam

Gulaba (Himachal Pradesh) [India] Nov 8 (ANI): Team Raptors, a group of local youths in Manali rescued 48 students from Assam who were stuck in Gulaba area of Kullu district here yesterday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 10:13 IST

Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, CJI Gogoi to meet UP Chief Secy, DGP today

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi is slated to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Anup Chandra Pandey and the state's Director General of Police (DGP) Om Prakash Singh over preparedness ahead of the verdict in the decades-old Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit case whic

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 10:13 IST

Gasping for breath , Delhiites flock to Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Many residents of Delhi are flocking to Goa as the national capital continues to gasp for breath due to air pollution.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 10:13 IST

One lakh devices found running on same IMEI: Jabalpur Police

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): The Jabalpur police has claimed that about one lakh mobile all over the country are using duplicate International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number. The police also said that they have a compiled list of 50,000 mobile numbers, being operated by var

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 10:13 IST

Former Maharashtra DGP Arvind Inamdar passes away

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Arvind Inamdar, former Director-General of Police (DGP), Maharashtra, passed away in the early hours of Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 10:03 IST

Telangana: Two people held for attempting to commit theft at ATM

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): The crime team of Asifnagar police has arrested two people for attempting to commit theft at an ATM here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 09:50 IST

India will cherish your exceptional contribution towards citizen...

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Describing Lal Krishna Advani as a 'statesman', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his birthday greetings to the BJP stalwart on his 92nd birthday and said that India will always cherish his exceptional contribution towards empowering the people of the c

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 09:38 IST

Indian, Thai ports ink 3 MoUs to boost connectivity

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Ranong Port of Thailand and port trusts of Chennai, Visakhapatnam and Kolkata have inked three Memoranda of Understandings (MoUs) to cut down sea travel time by half between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 09:20 IST

Odisha likely to receive heavy rainfall due to cyclonic storm...

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI):India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that several places over Odisha are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday, due to the influence of Cyclonic Storm 'Bulbul'.

Read More
iocl