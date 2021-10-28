Will not let farmers die by suicide from April 1, says Delhi CM at Punjab's Mansa

Mansa (Punjab) [India], October 28 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday promised the farmer at Punjab's Mansa that after April 1, the party will not let any farmer die by suicide.

While interacting with farmers here, Kejriwal said, "It pains everyone when we hear about farmers dying by suicide. After 70 years of Independence, if our farmers are dying by suicide it is a shame for us."

"Today, I can assure you that after April 1, after AAP-government is formed in Punjab, we'll not let any farmer die by suicide. We'll do anything for it. I promise you that," he added.

Kejriwal also mentioned a "large scale planning" for the farming sector in Punjab and said that when he visits again after one month, he will share that "planning" with them.

The AAP Convenor said that his visit to the state is because of the loss farmers incurred due to untimely rains.



Further, referring to Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's announcement of compensation, Kejriwal claimed that none of the farmers was given any compensation and only "posters were pasted behind the buses".

"Stop imitating the 'common man' Channi sahib; we fulfil the promises we make. Sit with the farmers to understand the loss incurred; compensation of mere Rs 8,000 is not enough," he said.

He also claimed that the Delhi government gave a compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre to the farmers there, and is continuing to provide it.

He further requested the farmers of Punjab to not choose suicide if the Channi-government does not give them compensation, as, after winning the Punjab elections in March, the AAP government will provide full compensation by April 30.

Kejriwal is on a two-day visit to Punjab. On reaching Sangrur today, he met the party's state president Bhagwant Mann's family at the latter's residence.

His address began with two minutes of silence to pay tribute to the three women farmers crushed to death at the Tikri border today. (ANI)

