Will not let reservation end, reads poster put up by Congress in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], Feb 20 (ANI): Months ahead of state assembly elections in Bihar, a new poster was seen on the streets of Patna claiming that the party will not let the quota system end.

The poster, which resembles a Bhojpuri film poster and has a morphed photograph of Rahul Gandhi besides caricatures of a few BJP/RSS leaders, attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the reservation issue, saying the ruling party wants to end reservation for backward classes in jobs and education.

Rahul Gandhi has been attacking the BJP after the Supreme Court recently observed that reservation in promotion is not a fundamental right and the states cannot be ordered by the court to set aside quota in government jobs for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/STs).

"BJP and RSS's ideology is against reservations. They never want SC/STs to progress. They are breaking the institutional structure. I want to tell SC/ST/OBC and Dalits that we will never let reservations come to an end no matter how much Modi ji or Mohan Bhagwat dream of it," Rahul Gandhi had stated.

Bihar has been witnessing a poster war between the opposition parties -- Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress -- and the ruling colaition of Janata Dal-United and BJP led by CM Nitish Kumar.

Assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled for later this year. (ANI)

