Will not let Rohingyas stay in India: Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy on Thursday said that India must not allow Rohingyas to stay in the country as they were ousted by Bangladesh for being "dangerous".

"Why do we allow Rohingyas to stay in our country. They have been ousted from Bangladesh also for being dangerous. Why do we give them space here to stay? There are many of them who are involved in extremist activities. We will not allow them to stay in this country," he said while speaking to media on Thursday in North 24-Parganas.

The statement from Meghalaya Governor Roy comes at the time when Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is in India and is likely to hold a discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Rohingya crisis.

The Meghalaya governor also shared his views on Hindi to be made a national language of India and said, "Hindi and English are prevalent everywhere outside West Bengal. If you cannot get a job in Bengal, you have to move out of the state where Hindi and English are used. In that case, you have to learn Hindi." (ANI)

