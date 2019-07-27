Will not succumb to pressure when comes to national security: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India will not succumb to any international pressure on the issue of national security and vowed to make the country safe and secure from its enemies.

"Today the wars have reached the space. Wars are fought even in the cyber world today. So, modernisation of defense forces is not only a necessity but also our priority. Modernisation should be the identity of our defense forces. We are working to make the three forces -- Army, Navy, and Air Force -- more modernised," he said.

The Prime Minister was speaking at a commemorative function at the Indira Gandhi Indoor (IGI) stadium on 20th anniversary of Kargil war, that is celebrated every year as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas.'

"When it comes to the country's safety and security, we will not succumb to any pressure. We will not come under anyone's effect and will not allow any kind of shortage for our three forces," he said.

"We have taken steps without coming under any pressure and will continue to do so," he said referring to India completing the nuclear triad with the successful deployment of INS Arihant and also the launch of anti-satellite (ASAT) weapon.

Modi said India will take every step to keep the country safe and secure.

"We are working towards making our forces more modernised. We will provide every modern equipment to our forces according to their needs," he said.

Earlier, the Prime Minister said the Kargil victory was the victory of the bravery of country's sons and daughters as well India's strength and patience.

"It was the victory of India's sanctity and discipline. It was the victory of every Indian's expectations. On this occasion, I pay tribute to all those brave hearts who foiled the conspiracy to take down the tricolor from the peaks of Kargil by sacrificing their blood. I also pay respect to those brave mothers, who gave birth to these brave hearts," he said. (ANI)