Will offer golden brick if Ram Mandir is built in Ayodhya: Prince Yakub

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy, a Mughal descendant, said that he will offer a gold brick if Ram Temple is built in Ayodhya.

"If the Ram Mandir is going to be built in Ayodhya, then we are going to offer golden brick for the construction of the temple. I have already filed a petition in the Supreme Court... We are appealing to the Supreme Court to listen to us because Waqf Board is not the owner of the Ayodhya land," Prince Yakub told ANI here.

"The Masjid was constructed there in the year 1529. It was built for the Army and Commandos and that is private property. We are legal title owners of the land. Even the Supreme Court has admitted in 2005 that I am the grandson of Shah Jahan," Prince Yakub claimed.

He further stated that if the Supreme Court gives the ownership of the land to him, then he will hand it over to the government of India.

"If the Supreme Court will admit our case and give the title ownership then I will give the total property to the government of India for building Ram Temple in Ayodhya and will give golden brick for the construction of the temple," he said.

Notably, A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court did not hear the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit on Monday due to unavailability of Justice S A Bobde.

According to court sources, Justice Bobde was unwell.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, has been hearing the case on a day-to-day basis since August 6.

Senior lawyer C S Vaidyanathan, appearing for Ram Lala Virajman, was scheduled to continue with his arguments on Monday.

Fourteen appeals are pending before the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict which ordered equal division of the 2.77-acre disputed land in Ayodhya among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

The 16th-century Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992. (ANI)

