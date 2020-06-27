Will only publicity provide employment? Priyanka Gandhi asks UP govt

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the "Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan", Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government saying that only publicity will not provide employment.

"Yesterday, an employment event was started in Uttar Pradesh with a lot of publicity," Priyanka wrote in a Facebook post.

She alleged that most of the categories of employment mentioned at the event is not in good health. Self-employed people are in crisis due to lack of direct financial support from the government, she added.

"The condition of small and medium scale industries is so bad that as per an estimate, 62 per cent of MSMEs will cut jobs and 78 per cent will cut wages," she wrote.

Priyanka said that the condition of chikan industry, woodwork, brass industry, powerloom sector, carpet industry is bad in Uttar Pradesh.

"Recently, the incidents of suicide by migrant laborers from outside in Bundelkhand are before us. Tragic incidents of suicide have come to light in Kanpur due to financial constraints and lack of employment," she said.

Later she asked, "In such a situation, what is the Uttar Pradesh government trying to hide? Will only publicity provide employment?" (ANI)

