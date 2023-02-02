Will return to power with full majority, only BJP can resolve border dispute: BJP Nagaland Chief

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Exuding confidence that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with its alliance partner NDPP will return to power with a "full majority" in the state, Nagaland Minister and BJP state chief Temjen Imna Along on Thursday said that the top leaders of the party have decided on a 40:20 ratio for seat sharing with ally NDPP.

Speaking to ANI, Along further said that only "BJP's central leadership can resolve the border dispute between Nagaland and Assam."

He said that BJP workers have worked tirelessly for the development of the state and now there are four lakh party workers in the state.

"In Nagaland, BJP is not what it was 15-20 years back. Our workers have struggled a lot. BJP started in Nagaland in 1987, there were only a few workers then. With their blessings, love and trust, today there are over four lakh Nagaland BJP workers," he said.

Talking about contesting the election in alliance with Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), Along said that Central leaders have decided on seat sharing and but all the party workers and leaders will make all efforts to come in power with a majority.

"We are fully prepared for the elections. BJP is expanding in Nagaland. Our national leaders have decided on a 40:20 ratio for seat sharing with ally NDPP. As a worker, we will follow whatever our central leaders decide. On what basis have they decided (on the seat-sharing ratio in Nagaland), only the central leaders will know. But we will make all efforts to come (to power) with a full majority," he added.

He said that BJP has a leader like Narendra Modi, who is ideal not only for the whole of India but for the whole world.

The BJP leader further said that the welfare schemes implemented for the marginalised by the Centre is an achievement and the Bharatiya Janata Party and its coalition partner will benefit the most from it.

Along said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the recently held Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting had asked the party workers to work on how the party can approach the Christian population and assure them that the BJP is with them.

"Even in the CEC meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked how we should explain to Christians, how we should approach them, what should be their achievements, and how to assure them that we are with them. BJP is with them and for everyone. PM also met Pope Francis and their relations are good. He does good work for the churches. There should be someone to explain all this. Right now BJP workers are creating its narrative in Nagaland," said the Nagaland Minister.

Further highlighting the decisions taken at the BJP National Executive, he said that PM Modi has given a clear message to all the leaders that they should reach out to all sections of society and connect with them.

"Before this, in the BJP National Executive, the Prime Minister has given a clear message to all the leaders that they should reach out to all sections of society, be it, Christian, be it Muslim, be it Sikh and should connect them. PM Modi also said that we should also tell them about the welfare schemes of the government. The PM had said to understand their problems and solve them and assure them that we are always standing with them. Do not work for the vote bank but to connect with all sections of society," said Along.

Talking about the Nagaland-Assam border issue, the BJP chief said that it is close to being resolved and it will be done soon.



"As far as the border issue is concerned. Nagaland came out of Assam. Some border issues have not been resolved yet. But after PM Modi came and under Home Minister Amit Shah's leadership talks are underway on the border issues between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio. It was never done before. At several locations, the situation is very close to being resolved and it will be done very soon," he added.

The BJP has also announced the names of the candidates.

"Nagaland is a Christian-dominated state and as far as Christianity is concerned, religion is a personal matter for every individual. It is not that if the BJP is in power, something bad will happen to Christians. We all have to be Indians: Indian Christians, Indian Hindus and Indian Muslims. The effect of such things is low in Nagaland. What happened there, will not happen here. The BJP is with everyone, for everyone," he said while speaking to ANI.

On Opposition, he said there exists no Opposition in Nagaland at present as far as Congress is concerned they don't have leaders like former chief minister SC Jamir in the State.

Along also alleged that Congress tries hard to create a propaganda narrative, but people understand such gimmicks.

"There is no Opposition in Nagaland at present even if there is the Naga People's Front (NPF). I just want to say that you should contest elections well and so will we. We need not to say much about Congress. Congress has not been able to give an MLA for 10 years. Those days are gone when we had leaders like SC Jamir. He is not there today, so we lack leadership. Congress tries to create a propaganda narrative, but people understand such propaganda," said the BJP leader.

The Nagaland Minister said they are ready for the elections.

"From the point of view of elections also, we are capable in every booth where we are going to contest elections and where we are not contesting, the Bharatiya Janata Party workers will help the people of our alliance," he added.

He further said that during COVID, BJP has been ahead and constantly helped the people.

"No one would have ever heard that ration and rice reached the homes of the poor from village to village for free. Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana is going on till date and many facilities have been given to the people of the village," said the BJP leader.

Earlier in the day, the Central Election Committee (CEC) announced a list of 20 candidates for the Nagaland Assembly polls.

The party has decided to field a Party State unit president Along from the Alongtaki Legislative Assembly constituency.

In Nagaland, the party will contest the polls in alliance with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP). In Nagaland, BJP will be contesting on 20 seats out of 60 seats.

Voting for Assembly elections in Nagaland will be held in a single phase on February 27. The results will be declared on March 2. (ANI)

