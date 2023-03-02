"Will return with thumping majority": Nagaland DY CM Patton afrer early trends put NDPP-BJP ahead

Dimapur (Nagaland) [India], March 2 (ANI): Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Yanthungo Patton on Thursday exuded confidence the ruling NDPP-BJP alliance was on course to return to power in the state with a thumping majority.

Speaking to ANI after the early trends amid the ongoing counting of votes put the ruling alliance in a commanding lead over rivak players, Patton said, "As per the latest trends, our NDPP-BJP alliance is comfortably ahead and we are on course to return to power with a thumping majority under the leadership of our CM, Nephiu Rio."

Invoking the last Assembly polls where his party had bagged 12 seats, Patton said, "This time, we are expecting better results."

As per the latest counting trends shared by the Election Commission of India at 11.35 am, the BJP was leading in 10 constituencies while the NDPP was ahead in 19 segments.

The BJP was leading in Dimapur-I, Ghaspani-I, Seyochung Sitimi, Southern Angami-II, Tuensang Sadar-I, Tuli, and Patton's Assembly constituency, Tyui.

Patton has, so far, bagged 10,403 votes, with his voteshare at 63.97 per cent, while JD(U) candidate Senchumo Lotha has secured 5,804 votes.

The NDPP was leading in Chazouba, Chizami, Dimapur-II, Meluri, Northern Angami-I, Northern Angami-II, Peren, Phek, Pungro Kiphire, Sanis, and Western Angami constituencies.

The Congress, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party(Ram Vilas), National People's Party, Nationalist Congress Party, and Republican Party of India (Athawale) were leading in 2, 2, 4, 3, 5, 2 Assembly constituencies respectively.

CM Rio, who is also the NDPP candidate from the Northern Angami-II constituency, was leading by a margin of 6394 votes.

The BJP had opened its account in the Northeast state after its candidate Kazheto Kinimi won uncontested from the Akuluto seat. This after the Congress candidate, Khekashe Sumi, withdrew his nomination.

The withdrawal of candidature by Sumi reduced the total candidates in fray to 183. (ANI)