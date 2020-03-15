Will reveal my decision on Monday: MP Assembly Speaker on floor test

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati stated that he will make a decision on the floor test of Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led government on Monday.

When asked by a reporter if floor test will be conducted tomorrow in the state Assembly, the Assembly Speaker said, "You will get to know about it tomorrow. I will not tell you about my decision in advance."

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker also said, "I've been waiting for MLAs who've sent their resignations to me through one or the other medium, why are they not contacting me directly?"

"I'm worried about what's happening with members of my Assembly. It raises questions on the state of democracy here," he said.

As political uncertainty prevailed in Madhya Pradesh, both BJP and Congress had moved their legislators out of the state and lodged them at luxury hotels, apparently in a bid to keep their respective flocks intact.

The development comes amid a political crisis that has engulfed the state after senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, resigned from the Congress last week and joined the BJP. Scindia's decision to leave Congress was followed by the resignation of 22 party MLAs loyal to him. (ANI)

