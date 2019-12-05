Will sell onion if Bihar govt provide us security, place: BISCOMAUN chairman Sunil Singh

Patna (Bihar) [India], Dec 5 (ANI): BISCOMAUN chairman Sunil Singh on Thursday said that his organisation is ready to sell the onion again if the Bihar government provide them security and place.

"Onion prices will go to Rs 130-Rs140 per kilogram. Bihar government should take their allocation out of the onion stock being imported by the Government of India. When that stock will come into the market, prices will decrease. BISCOMAUN was selling onion at Rs 35 per kg after purchasing from Rs 60 per kg with the help of NAFED," Singh told ANI.

"District administration was not helping us and asked us to remove our stalls. The administration asked us to see traffic management by ourselves. So, we stopped selling onion. The state government should provide us big grounds where we can sell onion. We are ready to sell onion at half price without government's support but they should provide us security and place," he said. (ANI)

