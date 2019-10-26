Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar speaking to media persons in Mumbai on Saturday. Photo/ANI
Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar speaking to media persons in Mumbai on Saturday. Photo/ANI

Will sit in opposition but for alternative Shiv Sena should approach us: Cong leader Wadettiwar

ANI | Updated: Oct 26, 2019 15:06 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Saturday said Congress intends to play the role of the opposition in Maharashtra but for any alternate arrangements, Shiv Sena has to approach the party.
The Maharashtra Congress on Friday had hinted that it could offer "support" to a Shiv Sena-led government.
Addressing media persons here, Wadettiwar said, "We have been given the role of opposition and we will do that. But, if any alternative is to be discussed, then Shiv Sena has to come to us and they have not approached us yet."
"We accept the decision of the voters of Maharashtra and we will do as they command," he added.
Speaking on Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik statement that both Shiv Sena and BJP should get to run Maharashtra government for a term of 2.5 years, Wadettiwar said that it was upto the party to wait for BJP's response or want a five-year Chief Minister term.
"The ball is in BJP's court, it is up to Shiv Sena to decide if they want a five-year CM or wait for BJP's response on the 2.5 year Chief Minister term demand. If Sena's proposal comes to us, we will discuss with the high command," he told ANI.
On the poll verdict, Wadettiwar said that Congress could have planned their election strategy better, saying that the party may have 'miscalculated' the anger of people against the BJP.
"If we could have planned better and changed our strategy, we would have seen a different result and we might have come to power as well. We miscalculated the anger of people against BJP rule. Still, we thank the voters that they have shown BJP their place in the elections," he said.
The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra assembly polls with the former emerging as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats. Shiv Sena, on the other hand, bagged 56 seats in the elections.
The NCP also increased its numbers as compared to the 2014 elections with 54 seats while the Congress slipped to the fourth position winning 44 seats. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 15:20 IST

Goa CM, Deputy CM, LoP extend wishes on eve of Diwali

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant, his deputy Chandrakant (Babu) Kavlekar and the state's opposition leader, Digambar Kamat on Saturday greeted the people of Goa on the eve of Diwali.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 15:08 IST

Ajay Chautala granted furlough

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Ajay Chautala has been granted furlough and is expected to be out by today evening or Sunday morning, said DG Tihar Jail.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 15:05 IST

Yediyurappa slams Siddaramaiah over Veer Savarkar

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has criticised senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah over his remarks on Veer Savarkar and said that the former Karnataka Chief Minister does not know "ABCD" of Savarkar.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 15:03 IST

Tihar begins in Nepal with crow worship

Kathmandu [Nepal], Oct 26 (ANI): Tihar, one of the biggest festivals of Nepal, also known as Deepawali, formally began on Saturday with the worship of crow.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 14:57 IST

Indian Coast Guard rescues 5 stranded fishermen off Karwar coast

Karwar (Karnataka) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard ship Amartya rescued five fishermen from a stranded fishing boat, Rajkiran near Karwar on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 14:42 IST

Sonia Gandhi happy with party's performance in Haryana assembly...

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday said that Congress president Sonia Gandhi was happy with the party's performance in the Haryana assembly elections.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 14:41 IST

BJP to meet Guv to stake claim in Haryana

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday said that he along with BJP leaders will visit Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya to stake claim to form government in Haryana.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 14:40 IST

We've identified the culprits: Dilbagh Singh on Shopian truck attack

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh said that the police has identified the culprits in the Shopian incident, where two persons died while one was left injured when militants fired at trucks near Chitragam on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 14:37 IST

Shiv Sena MLA asks BJP for written assurance on implementation...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik on Saturday said that BJP should give a written assurance that both alliance parties will a chance to run the government according to 50-50 formula promised by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during Lok Sabha elections.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 14:31 IST

SAC approves reorganisation of J-K Forensic Science Laboratory

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): The State Administrative Council (SAC) has approved the reorganisation of the Jammu and Kashmir Forensic Science Laboratory on modern lines, staffing in various disciplines.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 14:25 IST

TN boy falls into borewell: We are unable to lift him, says state min

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar who is monitoring the rescue operation of a 2-year-old boy Sujith Wilson stuck in a borewell here informed media that since morning they have not heard the voice of the infant.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 14:07 IST

Shah attacks Congress over inaction against terrorism, says PM...

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday hit out at the Congress saying that the party had not taken any action against terrorists during their regime and asserted that Prime Minister ordered a surgical strike against terrorists after the Pulwama attack.<

Read More
iocl