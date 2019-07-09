Will sit in opposition if coalition govt fails to pull off majority: K'taka Cong MP

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Congress M P from Karnataka Syed Nasir Hussain on Monday said that his party will sit in the opposition if it fails to pull off a majority.

"Both Congres and JD(S) have asked all their ministers to resign. There will be a new ministry constituted in the next three-four days. I do not know if old ministers will also be part of the new ministry. We will last for another four years. The alliance will pull off the majority and if not then we will sit in the opposition," he told ANI here.

Accusing the BJP of indulging in horse-trading in the state to buy Congress-JD(S) MLAs, Hussain said: "A JD(S) MLA came on record and clearly said that Rs 40 crorewas offered to him to join BJP. An inquiry should be conducted to check the flight that was used to take away these 10-12 legislators and put them in a hotel in Mumbai."

He asserted that one has to investigate whose flight it was and who was the person that was seeing the MLAs at the Bengaluru airport. "Then it will be very clear for the media and people of this country who planned this whole drama," he said.

Hussain also hit out at BJP senior leader B S Yeddyurappa stating that he has given several statements in the past year that this government will be destabilised and the new government will be formed.

"There are audio records with the state police and in the public domain as to how BJP has been desperate to pull down this government and form the government of their own. Yeddyurappa was sworn-in for one day as the chief minister. Due to the Supreme Court's intervention, he resigned from the post and he lost the vote of confidence in the house."

"If the BJP really has the number they should move ahead and form the government. They know they do not have numbers. This is why they just kept on trying to malign this coalition government, which helped them to get numbers in Karnataka in the Lok Sabha elections," he added.

The 13-month old Congress-JD(S) government slumped into crisis following the resignation of 11 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly on Saturday.

JDS rebel MLA H Vishwanath had said that 14 MLAs have jointly tendered their resignations to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and requested him to accept them.

Among the MLAs who resigned are Ramalinga Reddy, Anand Singh, Ramesh Jarkiholi, BC Patil, H Vishwanath, Narayan Gowda, S Hebbar, Mahesh Kumatalli, Gopalayya, and Pratap Gowda Patil. However, the Speaker is yet to accept the resignations. (ANI)

