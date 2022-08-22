Will sit on hunger strike in Delhi if rights of J-K people are compromised, says JKPC Chief Sajad Lone

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 22 (ANI): The chief of the Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference Sajad Lone on Monday said that they will sit on hunger strike in front of Parliament in Delhi if the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir are compromised.

Amid row over 'Registration of New Voters in Jammu and Kashmir', Lone held a press conference today and said, "We as a party neither accept the clarification given by the government in totality nor do we reject it. We know the current administration here or in Delhi doesn't hold political parties in Jammu and Kashmir in high esteem."

He further said that the decision to add non-locals to the voter list is not part of the law.

"We had our own constitution earlier and our legislature had formed a law which defined everything. However, it is not the law that is a threat to us, but we are scared of those who are implementing the law. If we feel there is demographic intervention or the rights of the people of J-K are compromised, then we will sit on hunger strike in front of Parliament in Delhi,' he added.

Citing the Dr. Manmohan Singh vs Election Commission of India case, he said, "There are several court verdicts e.g. Dr. Manmohan Singh Vs ECI when he had to contest election from Assam where the Supreme Court upheld Guwahati High Court judgment and ordered that ordinary resident - student, armed force, etc. are not permissible, a person should be living in the area for a considerable time."

Election Commission on August 17 announced the schedule of the Special Summary Revision in Jammu and Kashmir and announced that the people who were not voters in the Assembly after the abrogation of Article 370 from the region can now be named on the voter's list.

According to an official, the person need not be a "permanent resident" of the Union Territory for the same.



Addressing a press conference, Hirdesh Kumar, Chief Electoral Officer, J-K and Ladakh, said, "After the abrogation of Article 370, many people who weren't voters in the Assembly can now be named on the voter's list to cast their vote... and no person needs to be a permanent resident of the state/UT."

According to the schedule, Integrated Draft Electoral Roll would be published by all Electoral Registration Officers on September 15, 2022. The period between September 15 and October 25 has been earmarked for filing claims and objections and all disposals in this regard would be completed by November 10.

Checking of health parameters and obtaining the Commission's permission for final publication, updating the database and printing of supplements are to be done by November 19, 2022. The Final Electoral Roll would be published on November 25.

The Chief Electoral Officer reiterated that any person attaining the age of 18 years on or before October 1, 2022, who is otherwise qualified to be enrolled as an elector in the Electoral Roll, can apply for his registration during this special summary revision.

The final electoral roll after due disposal of all claims and objections filed within the stipulated time period would be published on November 25, 2022.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the decision and said that the BJP giving voting rights to non-locals is the "last nail in the coffin of electoral democracy".

Addressing a press conference, Mufti said, "This is the last nail in the coffin of electoral democracy. A Muslim majority state chose India. They wanted to be part of secular India. But people have lost confidence in voting. Everything is happening in BJP's interest."

She also asked National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah to convene an all-party meeting to decide the future course of action with regarding the election commission allowing outsiders to register as voters in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

