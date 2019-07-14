Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar speaks to media on Sunday in Panaji, Goa [Photo/ANI]
Will soon take decision on showcasing regional films at IFFI: Prakash Javadekar

ANI | Updated: Jul 14, 2019 14:26 IST

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 14 (ANI): Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said the steering committee of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will soon take a decision on screening films in Indian regional languages.
He also added that a separate category will be formed for these films during the week-long event at Panaji.
"Many good films have been made in regional languages. Films from Chennai, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati may be shown during the event. We will make a separate category for these pieces under the film section. Committee will take the decision on the same soon," he said.
The Union Minister also said that more screens will be booked this time for a couple of classics so that the film lovers can easily book tickets without any hassle. "Many times film lovers do not get tickets to see their favorite films. We will show some good old films in more than one theatre so that there is no paucity of tickets."
He also informed media that IFFI will be organizing road shows and campaigns in several states for promotions. "Besides, business exhibitions and those based on Mahatma Gandhi will be organized," he added.
The Union Minister also informed media that the 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India will pay a tribute to former Goa Chief Minister late Manohar Parrikar, who died on March 17 this year."Definitely, this year the festival will pay tribute to the fond memory of our friend Manohar Parrikar."
He further informed that this year the prestigious International Jury at IFFI will be headed by John Bailey, the President of Oscar Academy.
"Russia will be a partner in this edition and that there are plans to rope in private theatres in order to reach out to the masses," he added.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also spoke at the press conference and assured that the state government will provide all the support to the Centre in order to make the film festival a success.
Besides Goa Chief Minister, other members of the committee - directors Madhur Bhandarkar, Shaji N. Karun, Rahul Rawail and Manju Borah, famous cinematographer Apurba Kishore Bir and Ravi Kottarakara, the owner of Kottarakara Films - were also present during the press meeting.
Started way back in 1952, the first-ever IFFI was organized by the Films Division, Government of India, with the patronage of the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.
IFFI aims at providing a common platform to the cinemas across the world to project the excellence of the art of film making. This is India's most prestigious film extravaganza and is also the first international festival held in Asia. (ANI)

