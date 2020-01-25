Will speak about Bihar elections after Delhi results, says Prashant Kishor

Patna (Bihar) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Prashant Kishor on Saturday said that he will speak about the Bihar assembly elections only after the results of the Delhi assembly polls are declared.

Kishor said, "I will speak about Bihar assembly elections after the results of Delhi assembly polls on February 11."

He also hit out at the BJP without mentioning its name saying, "Some people are thinking the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will create a mood in their favour in the country. It will become clear after the results of the Delhi assembly polls." (ANI)

