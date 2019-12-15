Will speak only after meeting Bihar CM: Kishor on whether he will quit JDU

Patna (Bihar) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): Replying to media persons on whether he will resign from the party, Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader and poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday said that he will only speak further after meeting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"I have said what I wanted to. I will only speak further after meeting with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar," Kishor told media persons here.

Kishor is slated to meet Bihar Chief Minister here on Saturday. The meeting comes in the backdrop of Kishor speaking out openly against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 even while his party JDU helped the Bill sail through both the Houses of Parliament.

There is also an apparent difference of opinion in the party over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Expressing his views against the aforementioned Act that tends to provide Indian Citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, Kishor gave a clarion call to the Chief Minister's of 16 non-BJP ruled states to reject the amended Citizenship Act.

"The majority prevailed in Parliament. Now beyond the judiciary, the task of saving the soul of India is on 16 Non-BJP CMs as it is the states who have to operationalise these acts. 3 CMs (Punjab/Kerala/WB) have said NO to CAB and NRC. Time for others to make their stand clear," Kishor had Tweeted.

According to the Act, members of the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities who have come from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh till December 31, 2014, and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship. (ANI)