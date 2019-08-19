Will take action if law taken into their hands during bandh called by MNS: Fadnavis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday warned that state government will take action against people if they take the law into their hands during the bandh called by MNS on August 22.

The MNS has called for a bandh after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had summoned party chief Raj Thackeray in connection with a case pertaining to alleged irregularities related to Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) loan in Kohinoor CTNL.

"If people take law in their hands, the government will take action," Fadnavis said on being asked about the bandh called by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in Thane on August 22.

He continued, "The ED will take action only if he (Raj Thackeray) is found guilty. They (MNS) can make any allegations but the ED is working independently."

Calling it a "political vendetta", MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande said that the BJP was nervous as Thackeray was unifying opposition parties against what he called as "Hitlershahi" (dictatorship).

The ED is probing the alleged irregularities pertaining to IL&FS Group's loan and equity investment in Kohinoor CTNL, which is one of the defaulters.

Kohinoor CTNL is developing Kohinoor Square tower in Dadar (West) in Mumbai. (ANI)

