Will take decision after meeting with Dharmendra Pradhan, K'taka CM: Jagdish Shettar after ultimatum to BJP

Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], April 15 (ANI): Amid deadlock with the party over the ticket allocation, former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader Jagdish Shettar on Saturday said that he would take a further decision after meeting with state election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

"Karnataka election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, CM Bommai and Pralhad Joshi coming to meet today. After the meeting, I will take a decision. Earlier, I was supposed to file a nomination by April 17 or 18, now, that might change. All parties want to take the opportunity of the situation," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, amid the ongoing disquiet over the allocation of tickets and stream of exits from the BJP ahead of the ensuing Assembly polls, Shettar issued an ultimatum to the ruling party till Saturday evening, saying he was still hopeful of getting the ticket from Hubli-Dharwad Central segment.

His remarks came after a meeting held earlier today with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. His name did not figure in the first and second lists of candidates issued by the ruling party.

The BJP had reportedly advised him to stand down and not to seek a fresh term as MLA from the Hubli-Dharwad Central segment, following which his followers expressed their anguish against the party high command.

The BJP has yet to come clear on its choice of candidate from the Hubli-Dharwad Central segment.

"I am still hopeful of bagging the ticket (from Hubli-Dharwad Central segment) and, as of now, no discussions are ongoing with any other party," Shettar said after the meeting.

"I believe in the high command and am hopeful of receiving a positive signal (on his candidature) from them. I haven't yet opened discussions with any other political party," Shetter added.

After being left out from the BJP's candidate's lists, Shettar had issued an ultimatum to the party, saying he will consider his future political course if denied a ticket from his preferred segment. However, he later extended his ultimatum to 6pm on Saturday.

The counting of votes for Karnataka Assembly will be held on May 13. (ANI)