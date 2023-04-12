Will talk to Kejriwal if Pilot approaches: AAP in charge amid speculations of Congress leader's next move

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Amid speculations about Sachin Pilot's next move in the ongoing crisis in Rajasthan Congress, Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday said that in case the Congress leader intends to join the party, AAP would hold discussions with party supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

Vinai Mishra, AAP MLA and Rajasthan Incharge, said that the party is ready to accept "good people" into the party, but it has not yet approached Pilot to join hands.

This comes amid speculations of Pilot either joining any other party or floating his own in the backdrop of infighting with Ashok Gehlot.

"Sachin Pilot has not said anything new. Corruption has happened in the Gehlot government. We have been saying this for the last one year. Ashok Gehlot and Vasundhara Raje are one. Together they are looting Rajasthan," Mishra said.

He said that they agree with the issues raised by Pilot and it is he who has to approach if the Congress leader wants to join the AAP.

"We agree with the issues raised by Sachin Pilot. Now our party has become a national party, we have governments in 2 states. The Aam Aadmi Party does not need anyone now. Though we are welcoming good people in our party, only Sachin Pilot can tell what he is thinking. If he (Sachin Pilot) wants to come, then he should approach us and we will talk to Arvind Kejriwal. It will be the decision of the high command. He has not been approached from our side," he said.

Earlier today, Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who is party incharge of Rajasthan, held a meeting with party president Mallikarjun Kharge regarding the issues facing the party in Rajasthan and said the manner in which Sachin Pilot raised the issue of corruption was wrong.

Randhawa said he will prepare a report as to who is at fault and action will be taken.

The meeting came a day after Pilot held a day-long fast calling for action by Ashok Gehlot government against alleged corruption during the previous BJP rule under former chief minister Vasundhara Raje.

Rajasthan will go to polls later this year.

Pilot went ahead with his protest even though the central leadership said that his fast was "against the party interests and is anti-party activity".

Randhawa, a former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister, said he had spoken to Pilot.

He said Pilot should have raised the issue in the state assembly.

"I agree with the issue of corruption that Sachin Pilot has raised, but his method is wrong. He should have raised it during the Assembly session... Today (discussion with Sachin Pilot) happened for half an hour and we will talk tomorrow also. I will analyze all things and prepare a report as to who is at fault. The press conference that he did, I did not feel that it was pro-party... I will submit a detailed report," he said.

The ruling Congress in Rajasthan is grappling with a fresh crisis in view of Pilot's fast with the move seen as an accusation against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of "sitting on corruption cases".

The Congress took a serious view of party leader Sachin Pilot's daylong fast over his demand for "action on corruption" during the BJP government's rule, saying it is against party interests and an "anti-party activity".

Randhawa had issued a statement on Monday saying Pilot, a former state Deputy Chief Minister, had never spoken to him on the issue. (ANI)