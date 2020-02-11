Will think of forging alliance with Rajinikanth after his party is launched: PMK's S Ramadoss

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 11 (ANI): Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S Ramadoss on Tuesday said he will think about forging an alliance with Rajinikanth after the latter launches his party.

"Actor Rajinikanth is yet to launch his party. We will think about forging an alliance with his party after it is launched. So far, we have not spoken to Rajinikanth," Ramadoss told reporters here.

This comes after Rajinikanth's close aide Karate Thiyagarajan on February 9 said the actor will launch a political party by May or June this year.

Lambasting political rivals BJP and DMK, Thiyagarajan said that the actor believes in "Hindu dharma but not Hindutva".

"DMK chief MK Stalin should do his homework to face Rajinikanth. He is talking much about him these days. He says Rajinikanth's words become headlines easily," he had said

"Stalin has been already defeated by AIAMDK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami in by-polls. He is in 'disappointment mode'. That is why he speaks again and again against Rajinikanth and claims that 90 per cent of Hindus are DMK cadre," Thiyagarajan had said.

Rajinikanth had first announced his willingness to form a political party in December 2017. (ANI)

