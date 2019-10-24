Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge speaking to ANI in Bengaluru on Thursday. Photo/ANI
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge speaking to ANI in Bengaluru on Thursday. Photo/ANI

Will try our best for non-BJP govt in Haryana: Kharge

ANI | Updated: Oct 24, 2019 15:52 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday asserted the party has "good numbers" in Haryana and efforts will be made to ensure that a non-BJP government is formed in the state.
He made the comments as the BJP and Congress are in a neck-to-neck fight, with both parties failing to cross the majority mark of 46 in the 90-member state assembly.
"This indicates that people have a different opinion about the BJP. People thought they will redress the grievances of people. But that was not there and people are shifting away from the BJP," Kharge told ANI.
"We will try our best for a non-BJP government. We have good numbers. We need to keep the BJP away because they will use all tactics to remain in power. In Maharashtra and Haryana, they (BJP) are not getting the numbers what they had expected," he said.
Kharge remarked that a meeting will be held with Congress leaders at 4 pm today to discuss the next course of action.
Accusing the BJP of "destroying democracy", the Congress leader said, "They are autocratic, dividing the people and taking representatives from Congress, NCP and other parties. This means that they do not have their own strength. This is not the way. People are not accepting their ideology."
Meanwhile, BJP has won 12 assembly seats and is ahead in 26. The Congress, on the other hand, is a close second, having won nine seats and leading on 25, according to the official trends released by the Election Commission of India.
At the time of filing this report, the Jannayak Janta Party emerged victorious in five constituencies and is ahead in five. The Haryana Lokhit Party won one seat.
Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda called on the rival parties of BJP to come together to form a strong coalition government in the state.
Asserting that the mandate by the people of Haryana has been against the incumbent BJP government, Hooda said, "The time has come for Congress, JJP, INLD, and independents to come together to form a strong government. I assure that each of them will be respected and given a respectable position."
Elections for the 90 Assembly seats in Haryana were held on October 21. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 16:16 IST

Tamil Nadu: CM agrees for an inquiry into 'Panchami' land issue

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said that his government will conduct an inquiry into 'Panchami' land issue.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 16:12 IST

Punjab CM hails Congress' victory in by-polls, says results...

Batala (Punjab) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday hailed the Congress party's victory in three of the four Assembly segments and said that the byelection results which Akalis were keen to dub as 'referendum', was clearly not in their favour.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 16:10 IST

Chopper flying Northern Army Commander makes emergency landing,...

Poonch (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): An Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) of the Indian Army with Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on-board made an emergency landing in Poonch, Jammu Kashmir, on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 16:02 IST

Congress leader DK Shivakumar meets senior party leader KC...

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar met senior party leader KC Venugopal at the Congress office on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 15:58 IST

BJP will form government in Haryana: Capt Abhimanyu

Hisar (Haryana) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Haryana Minister Captain Abhimanyu on Thursday exuded confidence that his party will again form the government in Haryana.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 15:56 IST

Haryana: Chief Minister Khattar leading by 44,868 votes in Karnal

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has established a massive lead of 44,868 votes against Congress' Tarlochan Singh.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 15:47 IST

Punjab Vidhan Sabha to hold one-day special session to mark...

Batala (Punjab) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): The council of ministers here on Thursday decided to summon a special session of the fifteenth Punjab Vidhan Sabha for a day, on November 6, for the commemoration of the historic 550th Prakash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 15:36 IST

Goa: CM Sawant should resign for failing to protect Mahadayi...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Goa Forward Party (GFP) President Vijai Sardesai on Thursday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for allegedly failing to protect the Mahadayi River.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 15:31 IST

Haryana: Here's how BJP's sporting stars fared in polls

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Sportspersons and actors are not new to the political battlefield, the BJP took a cue from the trend and fielded three renowned sporting stars in the Haryana Assembly elections. The move, however, has yielded mixed results.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 15:31 IST

Punjab: Cabinet gives nod for appointment to various police...

Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): The state Cabinet on Thursday cleared the decks for the appointments to be made to the State Police Complaints Authority and Divisional Police Complaints Authorities under the Punjab Police Act, 2007.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 15:25 IST

Anuradha Bhasin case : J-K administration files affidavit in SC

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday submitted an affidavit in the case filed by Anuradha Bhasin, the Executive Editor of Kashmir Times, challenging alleged restriction on working journalists in the Kashmir valley.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 15:19 IST

Deepender Hooda alleges BJP 'pressurising' independents to get...

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): As Election Commission's trends indicating a hung assembly in Haryana, Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda on Thursday alleged that BJP is trying to "pressurise" independent candidates to help them form their government.

Read More
iocl