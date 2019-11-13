Will urge PM Modi to prevail upon Pak for opening more Gurudwaras for Indian Sikhs: Amarinder Singh

Sultanpur Lodhi (Punjab) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): During the celebrations of the 550th Prakash Purb of Sri Guru Nanak Devji, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced that he would urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prevail upon Pakistan for opening more historic Gurudwaras to Indian Sikhs.

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, too had joined the Chief Minister at Gurdwara Sri Ber Sahib in leading the historic celebrations in the state.

Punjab Governor VPS Badnore and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot were among the other luminaries present at the event.

He also announced that the 550th Prakash Purb celebrations, which commenced last year, would continue till November 2020.

Amarinder Singh also announced his government's decision to honour Punjab police personnel with 'Prakash Purb Tagma' (Medal) for their service to the state.

Addressing a religious congregation after the bhog of 'Sri Sehaj Path', the Chief Minister said in keeping with his government's decision to release 550 convicts prematurely to mark the historic occasion, 450 had already been freed, while the others would be released over the next few months.

Captain Amarinder acknowledged the support given by the Central government in making the celebrations a success and expressed happiness at the participation of people from different political parties. (ANI)