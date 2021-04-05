Will win Bengal on one leg, will emerge victorious in Delhi in future: Mamata Banerjee

Hooghly (West Bengal) [India], April 5 (ANI): Taking the battle of power beyond West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sitting on a wheelchair on Monday said she will win Bengal on one leg and will emerge victorious in Delhi on two legs.

Addressing a public meeting in Hooghly's Debanandapur, Banerjee said, "I will not allow capturing Bengal by Gujarat. Those who cannot pronounce Sonar Bangla properly, cannot rule Bengal. My youth will transform Bengal into 'Biswo Bangla' (global Bengal)."

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the chief minister said, "BJP, cannot you find a local candidate to contest elections? They do not have locals. All their people are borrowed from either TMC or CPM. They are sprinkling money like water from a hosepipe. I will win Bengal on one leg and in the future, will get victory in Delhi on two legs."

Notably, Banerjee sustained injuries on her feet last month while campaigning in Nandigram. Following the incident, the chief minister has been campaigning sitting on a wheelchair.

Slamming the Centre, Banerjee said, "What was the need for an eight-phase election? It was done by BJP mandal. Given the present situation (COVID-19), should not they have wrapped up the election within a shorter period of time?"

Polling for the first two phases of the West Bengal elections were held on March 27 and April 1 respectively. The next phase of polling will take place on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)